We are pleased to announce the release of V19.3, the latest version of our NX to CATIA 3DEXPERIENCE Multi-CAD product that supports CATIA 3DEXPERIENCE R2016x, and includes general updates to improve geometry quality.

V19.3 supports CATIA V6-6R2013x, CATIA 3DEXPERIENCE R2014x, R2015x and R2016x, as well as NX 8.5, 9.0 and 10.0, providing the user with the highest levels of interoperability. This uni-directional product can be packaged with Theorem’s CATIA 3DEXPERIENCE Multi-CAD to NX to create a bi-directional product.

Based upon Dassault Systemes strategic XCAD technology, our Multi-CAD enables the CATIA 3DEXPERIENCE user to interactively work with native NX parts and assemblies in an active CATIA 3DEXPERIENCE session. This is achieved by simply selecting the NX part or assembly to be imported into CATIA 3DEXPERIENCE allowing the user to work with the NX data to perform Design Modification, Design-in Context and Manufacturing activities.

Multi-CAD products support the introduction of assembly structure, geometry and Functional Tolerancing and Annotations (FTA) together with system defined attribute information and colour information from NX data with additional support for the processing of Model Based Definition (MBD) information from native CAD.

The Multi-CAD application is an easy to use and efficient solution to the problems that can be encountered when a CATIA 3DEXPERIENCE user needs to work with NX data regularly during a design project.

Our strategic partnerships with Dassault Systemes and Siemens ensures that there is parallel development between the latest releases of CATIA 3DEXPERIENCE, NX and our Multi-CAD products, allowing us to continue to provide data solutions for the CATIA and Siemens communities.